Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Decreases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,260 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 459.4% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 79,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,639,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,107,338 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $230,570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $1,092,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $1,749,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $204.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

