Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Has $609,000 Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,673 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 181.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 29,262 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 166,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 27,078 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 92.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 38,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 18,612 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $532,000.

Shares of ICLN stock opened at $31.24 on Monday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $34.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.33 and a 200-day moving average of $24.45.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

