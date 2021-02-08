Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Has $301,000 Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ opened at $92.52 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $45.34 and a 12 month high of $92.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.47.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

