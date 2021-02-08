Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Brightworth

Brightworth grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 76.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the quarter. Brightworth’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sontag Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in Waste Management by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.8% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 24,671 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $3,036,753.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,917 shares in the company, valued at $34,947,343.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $48,599.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,973.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,716 shares of company stock worth $7,107,233 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.07.

NYSE:WM traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.48. The stock had a trading volume of 15,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,375. The company has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $126.79.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

