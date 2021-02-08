Warburg Research Reiterates “€51.00” Price Target for RTL Group (EBR:RTL)

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) has been assigned a €51.00 ($60.00) target price by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RTL. Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Nord/LB set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on RTL Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €42.03 ($49.45).

RTL Group has a 1 year low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a 1 year high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

