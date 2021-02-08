WAM Research Limited (WAX.AX) (ASX:WAX) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

WAM Research Limited (WAX.AX) (ASX:WAX) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0495 per share on Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from WAM Research Limited (WAX.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is A$1.30.
WAM Research Limited (WAX.AX) Company Profile
Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for WAM Research Limited (WAX.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WAM Research Limited (WAX.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.