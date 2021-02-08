WAM Research Limited (WAX.AX) (ASX:WAX) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

WAM Research Limited (WAX.AX) (ASX:WAX) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0495 per share on Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from WAM Research Limited (WAX.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is A$1.30.

WAM Research Limited (WAX.AX) Company Profile

WAM Research Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by MAM Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It makes its investments in companies primarily engaged in the industrial sector. The fund invests in value and growth stocks of small to medium-cap companies.

