Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. Its pipeline includes VY-AADC01, which is in Phase 1b clinical trials for treatment of Parkinson’s disease and preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, VY-FXN01 for Friedreich ataxia and VY-HTT01 for Huntington’s disease as well as VY-SMN101 for neuromuscular disease. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VYGR. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.29.

Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $14.62. The stock has a market cap of $279.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.99.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $2.46. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%. The business had revenue of $117.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.34 million. Research analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andre Turenne sold 10,443 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $90,018.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,754.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allison Dorval sold 2,942 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $25,360.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,080 shares in the company, valued at $423,069.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 216,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 75,757 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 38,600 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 27,328.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 399,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 398,450 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

