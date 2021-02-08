Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “voestalpine AG is engaged in the production, processing and distribution of steel products. Its operating division consists of Steel, Special Steel, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. Steel division focuses on the production and processing of flat steel products for the automotive, white goods and construction industries. Special Steel division segment manufactures tool steel and high-speed steel. Metal Engineering division produces rails and turnout products, rod wire, drawn wire, premium seamless tubes and welding filler materials. Metal Forming division offers special sections, tube products, and precision strip steel as well as pre-finished system components. Other segment provides coordination services and assistance to the subsidiaries. voestalpine AG is headquartered in Linz, Austria. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Erste Group raised shares of Voestalpine from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Voestalpine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Voestalpine from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.25.

Shares of VLPNY stock opened at $7.43 on Thursday. Voestalpine has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $7.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.89.

About Voestalpine

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

