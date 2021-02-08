Vitae Price Hits $5.21 (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. During the last week, Vitae has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. Vitae has a market cap of $101.37 million and $1.61 million worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vitae coin can now be purchased for about $5.21 or 0.00012185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vitae alerts:

Rapids (RPD) traded 37.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 60.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Vitae Coin Profile

Vitae (CRYPTO:VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io

Buying and Selling Vitae

Vitae can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vitae and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.