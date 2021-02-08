Vistry Group PLC (VTY.L) (LON:VTY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Vistry Group PLC (VTY.L) (LON:VTY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 1,136 ($14.84) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VTY. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of Vistry Group PLC (VTY.L) in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vistry Group PLC (VTY.L) from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 920 ($12.02) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,000.63 ($13.07).

Shares of LON:VTY traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 908 ($11.86). 269,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Vistry Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 503.50 ($6.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,491.80 ($19.49). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 915.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 728.50. The company has a market cap of £2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65.

In other Vistry Group PLC (VTY.L) news, insider Katherine Innes purchased 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 882 ($11.52) per share, with a total value of £7,497 ($9,794.88).

Vistry Group PLC (VTY.L) Company Profile

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,135 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

