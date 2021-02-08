Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Shares Gap Up to $3.66

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.66, but opened at $4.64. Vislink Technologies shares last traded at $4.33, with a volume of 33,718 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.74.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.78 million during the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative net margin of 58.69% and a negative return on equity of 118.10%.

Vislink Technologies, Inc designs, develops, and delivers wireless communications solutions in North and South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells microwave communications equipment and video transmission products under the Nucomm, RF Central, and IMT brand names for broadcast, sports and entertainment, and government/surveillance markets.

