Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

VNOM stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,425. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $23.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 2.64.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 27.5% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 33.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.