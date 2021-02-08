Viela Bio (NASDAQ:VIE) Downgraded by Wedbush to Neutral

Wedbush cut shares of Viela Bio (NASDAQ:VIE) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has $43.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on VIE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viela Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Viela Bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Viela Bio has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.50.

Get Viela Bio alerts:

Shares of Viela Bio stock opened at $52.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.12. Viela Bio has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $70.66.

Viela Bio (NASDAQ:VIE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viela Bio will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Viela Bio by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Viela Bio by 10.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Viela Bio by 106.4% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Viela Bio by 8.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Viela Bio by 35.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the period. 46.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viela Bio

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Viela Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viela Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.