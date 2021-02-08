Vidulum Price Down 3.2% Over Last 7 Days (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. During the last week, Vidulum has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One Vidulum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vidulum has a total market cap of $137,311.27 and $14,544.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001084 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000556 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 31.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 112.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 50.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Vidulum

Vidulum (VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app.

Vidulum Coin Trading

Vidulum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

