Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 233,213 Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,876,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 233,213 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $62,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WRE. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 40,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 68,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WRE stock opened at $22.50 on Monday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $32.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.76.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

