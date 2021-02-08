Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 110,984 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 677,021 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 110,984 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $59,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,833,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $688,544,000 after acquiring an additional 262,068 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth $2,079,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in JD.com by 193.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 910 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JD.com alerts:

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $96.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.70 and a 52-week high of $101.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.55.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.93 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JD. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.18.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.