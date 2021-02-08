Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,212,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 272,055 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $65,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Radian Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RDN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Radian Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Shares of RDN opened at $20.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.76. Radian Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $25.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.