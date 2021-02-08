Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 484,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 133,903 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.87% of Blueprint Medicines worth $54,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 612.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 146.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 39.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 295.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $102.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $118.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $102.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.46. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52 week low of $43.29 and a 52 week high of $125.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, Director Mark Alan Goldberg sold 5,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $599,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,016 shares in the company, valued at $991,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George Demetri sold 758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.15, for a total transaction of $85,009.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,478.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,576 shares of company stock worth $2,652,123. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, and cancer immunotherapy. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

