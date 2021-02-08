Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $57.42 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 54.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 983,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348,558 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares worth $57,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 178.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of VEU opened at $60.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.48 and a 200-day moving average of $54.27. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $61.46.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

