Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,337 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,978 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,869,512 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,519,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,507 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 8,468 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 103,038 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,054,000 after acquiring an additional 7,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 328.4% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 15,241 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 11,683 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.84.

VZ stock opened at $55.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $228.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.81. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Read More: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.