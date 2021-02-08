VeriCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $477,675.00 (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. In the last week, VeriCoin has traded up 36.2% against the US dollar. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0709 or 0.00000165 BTC on major exchanges. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $2.37 million and approximately $477,675.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,911.71 or 1.00091946 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00032581 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00079972 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000225 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 40.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004066 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000281 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,470,632 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

VeriCoin Coin Trading

VeriCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

