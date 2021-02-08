Verge Price Tops $0.0165 on Major Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. During the last week, Verge has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0165 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $270.53 million and $19.98 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.12 or 0.00389339 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000183 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003588 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003525 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000264 BTC.

About Verge

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,428,310,566 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Verge

Verge can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

