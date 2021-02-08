Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $83.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Veracyte traded as high as $80.31 and last traded at $77.17, with a volume of 158252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.04.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VCYT. Truist initiated coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.63.

In other news, Director Kevin K. Gordon sold 10,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $471,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Ho sold 13,875 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $624,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,244 shares of company stock worth $2,914,419 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Veracyte by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,018,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,040,000 after buying an additional 1,954,977 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Veracyte by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,681,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,579,000 after buying an additional 1,383,013 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Veracyte by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,130,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,691,000 after buying an additional 519,996 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Veracyte by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,272,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,134,000 after buying an additional 288,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 364.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 156,630 shares during the last quarter.

The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.36 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.68.

Veracyte Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

