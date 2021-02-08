Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) PT Raised to $83.00

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $40.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

VCYT has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Veracyte from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Veracyte from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.63.

VCYT opened at $73.04 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.68. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.85 and a beta of 0.77. Veracyte has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $79.99.

In related news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $1,021,770.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,500,687.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kevin K. Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $471,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $471,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,244 shares of company stock worth $2,914,419 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Veracyte in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Veracyte in the third quarter worth about $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Veracyte by 337.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Veracyte by 281.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Veracyte in the third quarter worth about $77,000.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

