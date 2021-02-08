Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Receives $21.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VSTA. Scotiabank began coverage on Vasta Platform in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vasta Platform from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Get Vasta Platform alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Vasta Platform in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,481,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Vasta Platform in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,899,000. Scge Management L.P. bought a new position in Vasta Platform in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,430,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Vasta Platform in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,180,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Vasta Platform in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,865,000.

Shares of Vasta Platform stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.27. Vasta Platform has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $22.35.

Vasta Platform Company Profile

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Vasta Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vasta Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.