Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.08.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research cut Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird cut Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st.

In other news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $69,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,779,876.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 4,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total value of $746,755.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,205,138.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,585 shares of company stock worth $31,837,170 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $852,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAR opened at $176.40 on Monday. Varian Medical Systems has a one year low of $89.62 and a one year high of $176.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.20 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.89.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.97 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

