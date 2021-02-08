Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Upgraded at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $41.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of VREX stock opened at $23.45 on Friday. Varex Imaging has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $28.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $918.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.02.
Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Varex Imaging will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.
About Varex Imaging
Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).
