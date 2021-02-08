Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Upgraded at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $41.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of VREX stock opened at $23.45 on Friday. Varex Imaging has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $28.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $918.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.02.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Varex Imaging will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 197,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 196,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 90,547 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,621,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,619,000 after acquiring an additional 61,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 72,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.