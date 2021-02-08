Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Holdings Boosted by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $62.86 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $63.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.76.

