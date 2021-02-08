Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,884 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.3% of Savant Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $22,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,772,000 after buying an additional 22,361 shares during the period. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the third quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 228,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,539,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% during the third quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 175,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,645,000 after buying an additional 19,720 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 134,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,336,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,144,000 after buying an additional 14,110 shares during the period.

Shares of VIOO traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $191.24. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,646. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.89. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $86.18 and a 52-week high of $188.88.

