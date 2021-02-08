Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) is Valmark Advisers Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,434,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233,996 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 5.7% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $277,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $51.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,004. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.97. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $46.38 and a 1 year high of $51.50.

