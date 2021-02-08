Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 99.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,966 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 310,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $952,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $227,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VTWO opened at $179.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.27. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $76.92 and a one year high of $179.07.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.