Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) Holdings Decreased by Resource Planning Group

Resource Planning Group reduced its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 6.5% of Resource Planning Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. Louis Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $557,000.

NYSEARCA:VV traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $183.30. 1,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,867. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $100.90 and a twelve month high of $183.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.83 and a 200 day moving average of $164.55.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

