Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,974 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $31,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VHT stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $234.62. The stock had a trading volume of 801 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,496. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $138.11 and a twelve month high of $237.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.08.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.