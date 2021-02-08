Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Capital Management LLC

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,453,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,936 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 8.8% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $84,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 178.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $60.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.27. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $61.46.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

