Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) is Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,627 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.5% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 30,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VEU stock opened at $61.24 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $61.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.48 and a 200 day moving average of $54.27.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.