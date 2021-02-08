Van Strum & Towne Inc. Sells 5,050 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. decreased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the quarter. Hewlett Packard Enterprise accounts for approximately 1.0% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 494,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,295,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,046,000 after acquiring an additional 182,555 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,089,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,512,000 after acquiring an additional 701,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 53,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $147,152.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $220,028.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,622.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $13.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $15.18.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

HPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.79.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

