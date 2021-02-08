Van Strum & Towne Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 2.1% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 75,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,692,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 52,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM opened at $122.73 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $158.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.13.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

