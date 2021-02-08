Van Strum & Towne Inc. Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VGT opened at $372.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $355.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.30. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $179.45 and a 1 year high of $372.22.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.