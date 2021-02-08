Van Strum & Towne Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1,877.6% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

GE opened at $11.47 on Monday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.48. The firm has a market cap of $100.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

