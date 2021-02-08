Van Strum & Towne Inc. Has $405,000 Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 52.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 542,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $86,891,000 after acquiring an additional 24,299 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC increased its stake in 3M by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.23.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,927 shares of company stock valued at $10,107,912. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MMM opened at $180.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $104.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. 3M has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $187.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

