Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $217.44

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $217.44 and last traded at $217.09, with a volume of 2802 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $212.42.

VMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. William Blair upgraded Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valmont Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $191.22 and a 200 day moving average of $152.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

In other Valmont Industries news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 4,882 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $765,351.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,402 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,811.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 500 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.86, for a total value of $80,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,992.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,524 shares of company stock worth $1,030,714. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth $13,872,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 448.7% during the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 87,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,353,000 after purchasing an additional 71,770 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Company Profile (NYSE:VMI)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

