Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 6,579 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,579 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Accenture by 58.9% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 67,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,169,000 after purchasing an additional 24,886 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in Accenture by 3.9% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 16,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in Accenture by 12.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,580 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 20.3% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $432,129.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,824,322.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total value of $796,972.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,674.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,717,214 shares of company stock worth $155,795,198 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.58.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $2.82 on Monday, reaching $256.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,579. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $271.18. The company has a market capitalization of $168.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.45.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

