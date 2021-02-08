Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 13,800 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.3% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $62,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,199,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,869,000 after purchasing an additional 92,204 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,527,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,613,000 after purchasing an additional 38,534 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,509,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,778,000 after purchasing an additional 184,456 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,127,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,947,000 after buying an additional 24,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $199,763,000.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $249.67. 25,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,054. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $247.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.14.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

