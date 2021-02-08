Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 14,382 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,382 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.09% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $6,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 45.8% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at $87,000.

NASDAQ:FTCS traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.20. The company had a trading volume of 903 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,588. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.91. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $42.46 and a one year high of $68.24.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

