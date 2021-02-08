Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 98,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $142.39. The stock had a trading volume of 35,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,713. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $143.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.48 and a 200-day moving average of $133.54.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

