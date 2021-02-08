Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PM. Argus lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.46.

Shares of PM traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.60. 35,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,925,813. The company has a market cap of $133.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.94 and its 200-day moving average is $78.59.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.49%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

