Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 164.7% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 170.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 109,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 69,258 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 47,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VLO. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VLO opened at $61.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $86.79. The firm has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,056.65, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

