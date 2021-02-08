Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Valero Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 164.7% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 170.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 109,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 69,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 47,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 7,422 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $180,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VLO opened at $61.72 on Monday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $86.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2,056.65, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.72.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

