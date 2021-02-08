USDJ Market Capitalization Tops $14.53 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $14.53 million and $2.41 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDJ token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002258 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, USDJ has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00048442 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.65 or 0.00163181 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00062866 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00056784 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.68 or 0.00206531 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00064604 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ’s total supply is 14,660,931 tokens. The official website for USDJ is just.network

Buying and Selling USDJ

USDJ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

