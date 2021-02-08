USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) Price Target Raised to $12.00

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) had its price target hoisted by Lake Street Capital from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

USAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities raised USA Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised USA Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered USA Technologies from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. USA Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.00.

Get USA Technologies alerts:

Shares of USAT stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.90. USA Technologies has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $11.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.13 million, a PE ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. USA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.76% and a negative net margin of 22.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that USA Technologies will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in USA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in USA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in USA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in USA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in USA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $438,000. 23.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About USA Technologies

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for USA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.